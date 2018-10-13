Tourists visit Danxia landform at Binggou scenic area in China's Gansu

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/10/13 15:35:43

Tourists take photos of the Danxia landform at Binggou scenic area in Sunan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Oct. 12, 2018. Danxia landform is a unique type of geomorphology formed from red-colored sandstones and characterized by steep cliffs. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)


 

Posted in: CHINA
