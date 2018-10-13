Pilot cadets participate in flight training

A maintenance man assigned to a brigade with the PLA Air Force Xi'an Flight Academy helps a pilot cadet to go through pre-flight inspections prior to a flight training course near the Qilian Mountains in northwest China's Gansu Province on September 20, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Cui Baoliang and Wang Shaofei)

Pilot cadets assigned to a brigade with the PLA Air Force Xi'an Flight Academy conduct last-minute inspections prior to a flight training course near the Qilian Mountains in northwest China's Gansu Province on September 20, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Cui Baoliang and Wang Shaofei)

A group of J-7 fighter jets attached to a brigade with the PLA Air Force Xi'an Flight Academy taxi on the runway in formation during a flight training course near the Qilian Mountains in northwest China's Gansu Province on September 20, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Cui Baoliang and Wang Shaofei)

A J-7 fighter jet attached to a brigade with the PLA Air Force Xi'an Flight Academy takes off for a sortie during a flight training course near the Qilian Mountains in northwest China's Gansu Province on September 20, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Cui Baoliang and Wang Shaofei)

A J-7 fighter jet attached to a brigade with the PLA Air Force Xi'an Flight Academy deploys a drogue parachute to slow itself after landing during a flight training course near the Qilian Mountains in northwest China's Gansu Province on September 20, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Cui Baoliang and Wang Shaofei)

A pilot cadet assigned to a brigade with the PLA Air Force Xi'an Flight Academy gets settled in the cockpit of a J-7 fighter jet prior to a flight training course near the Qilian Mountains in northwest China's Gansu Province on September 20, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Cui Baoliang and Wang Shaofei)

