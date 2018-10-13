New prehistoric remnants unearthed on Greece's Santorini island

File photo taken on Sept. 24, 2018 shows clay chests containing jars at the archeological site of Akrotiri on Santorini island, Greece. Greek archeologists have had this year new significant finds at the prehistoric settlement of Akrotiri on Santorini island, which may cast more light on the life of inhabitants thousands of years ago, Greek Culture Ministry announced on Oct. 12. (Xinhua/Greek Culture Ministry)

Greek archaeologists have had this year new significant finds at the prehistoric settlement of Akrotiri on Santorini island, which may cast more light on the life of inhabitants thousands of years ago, Greek Culture ministry announced on Friday.The site where one of the most important prehistoric settlements of the Aegean Sea had flourished since the Late Neolithic times (4th millennium B.C.) has been systematically excavated over the past five decades.So far archaeologists have unearthed remnants of buildings with magnificent wall-paintings and an elaborate drainage system, according to the ministry.During the latest excavation works from spring to autumn this year conducted under the auspices of the Archaeological Society at Athens, archaeologists discovered a marble female figurine and two small marble collared jars dating back to the 3rd millennium B.C., a marble vial and an alabaster vase inside clay chests, according to an e-mailed press statement.Experts believe that these items were used in the performance of ritual acts on the site, according to the ministry."These finds are undoubtedly linked to the views and beliefs of the island's society and provide a stimulus for a new interpretive drive on fundamental questions about the ideology and possibly the religion of prehistoric Aegean society," the announcement said.