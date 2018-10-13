Sweet-scented osmanthus in full blossoms in China's Shanghai

Photo taken on Oct. 13, 2018 shows the sweet-scented osmanthus at the Guilin Park in Shanghai, east China. Over 1,000 trees of sweet-scented osmanthus at the park were in full blossoms in recent days. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

Photo taken on Oct. 13, 2018 shows the fallen sweet-scented osmanthus flowers at the Guilin Park in Shanghai, east China. Over 1,000 trees of sweet-scented osmanthus at the park were in full blossoms in recent days. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

Tourists view the sweet-scented osmanthus at the Guilin Park in Shanghai, east China, Oct. 13, 2018. Over 1,000 trees of sweet-scented osmanthus at the park were in full blossoms in recent days. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

A tourist tastes a snack made of sweet-scented osmanthus at the Guilin Park in Shanghai, east China, Oct. 13, 2018. Over 1,000 trees of sweet-scented osmanthus at the park were in full blossoms in recent days. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)