4 wounded in blast in northeast India

At least four people were wounded Saturday in a blast in India's northeastern state of Assam, police said.



The blast went off at the Sukleswar ghat area in Guwahati city.



"Today an explosion took place at a construction material dump in the Pan Bazar area here and four people, including a woman, were wounded," a police official said.



A senior police official told media that preliminary investigation ruled out any sabotage activity.



"The bomb disposal squad is present at the spot and our investigations are going on," senior police official Diganta Borah said.



Reports said the blast went off in a dump of sand kept for roadside drain construction.



Police said the four passersby who were wounded were immediately taken to hospital.

