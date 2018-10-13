People march in Kathmandu to raise awareness about breast cancer

People participate in a rally titled "Let's unite against breast cancer" organized as part of Breast Cancer Awareness campaign in Kathmandu, Nepal, Oct. 13, 2018. (Xinhua/Sunil Sharma)

People participate in a rally titled "Let's unite against breast cancer" organized as part of Breast Cancer Awareness campaign in Kathmandu, Nepal, Oct. 13, 2018. (Xinhua/Sunil Sharma)

Hundreds of people, particularly girls and women, from different walks of life took to the streets in Nepal's capital city on Saturday morning to raise awareness about breast cancer.Since October is regarded as the Breast Cancer Awareness Month globally, the rally was jointly organized by Nepal Cancer Relief Society and Bhaktapur Cancer Hospital to support the campaign.The rally was organized under the theme "Let's unite against breast cancer."Dressed in pink T-shirts and carrying pink ribbon as an international symbol of breast cancer awareness, the participants walked around the city and shared information about the disease, risk factors, treatment methods and its prevention.The event was also attended by many cancer survivors and Nepali celebrities.Breast cancer is one of the most prevalent cancers in Nepal after lung cancer and cervical cancer. According to the World Health Organization's data of 2017, breast cancer deaths in Nepal reached 1,054.According to Nepal Cancer Relief Society, modern lifestyle, lack of exercise and improper diet, pollution and tobacco consumption are some of the major reasons for rising cancer in Nepal.