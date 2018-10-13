China's export container transport gains momentum in September

China's container transport for export purposes gained momentum in September, according to new data from the Shanghai Shipping Exchange.



The average China Export Containerized Freight Index stood at 853.97 points in September, up 2.9 percent from a month earlier, as the market was still in peak season, the exchange said in a statement.



Since the beginning of this year, the index has averaged 808.63, lower than last year's average of 820.47.



In September, the sub-indices of the United States, South Africa, the Republic of Korea, Southeast Asia and Japan all rose to different extents, the data showed.



The China Export Containerized Freight Index was first released by the Shanghai Shipping Exchange in April 1998 as a barometer of the export shipping market.



China's exports of goods rose 17 percent year on year in September, higher than August's increase of 7.3 percent. Total exports in the first nine months of this year rose 6.5 percent, customs data showed Friday.

