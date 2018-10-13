Chinese police seize fake plastic surgery drugs

Police in eastern China's Zhejiang Province have detained 21 suspects and seized over 300 million yuan (43.4 million US dollars) worth of fake drugs and unregistered medical equipment used for micro-plastic surgery.



Authorities in the city of Haining found in February that some people were selling micro-plastic surgery drugs through China's hugely popular instant messaging platform WeChat, the provincial public security bureau said Friday.



But these are not isolated incidents. A following investigation found that a woman from neighboring Anhui Province had been selling such products from suppliers in the provinces of Jiangxi and Henan for nearly one year and made connections with over 100 e-commerce agents, the bureau said.



And in April, police also conducted six raids in the provinces of Jiangxi, Henan, Guangdong and Anhui, catching eight suspects, busting three warehouses and seizing 3,100 boxes of fake drugs and 25,000 boxes of unregistered medical devices.



Police later detained another five sales agents from the provinces of Guangdong and Jilin.



Another investigation uncovered a fake drug production workshop in a remote mountainous village in central China's Hunan Province. In late August, police caught eight more suspects and seized a large amount of fake drugs and production materials there.

