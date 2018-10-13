Saudi minister condemns "baseless" claims over missing journalist

Saudi Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz condemned on Saturday allegations about the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi against his country.



The minister highlighted in a statement issued by Saudi Press Agency that what have been circulating about orders to kill the journalist are "lies and baseless allegations" against the government of the kingdom.



He praised cooperation with Turkey through joint investigation penal to know the whereabouts of Khashoggi and details about his disappearance. He stressed the importance of the media in sticking to facts and not to affect the investigation and judicial proceedings.



The Saudi journalist vanished since Oct. 2 after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. The disappearance case attracted the world attention with the allegations that Khashoggi might had been killed or arrested inside the Saudi consulate, which had been dismissed by Saudi Arabia.

