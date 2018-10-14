1st LD: Czech Senate elections end

The final round of Czech Senate elections ended on Saturday with 25 of the 81 upper house seats being contested.



A total of 27 seats were contested in the Senate elections, but two candidates emerged victorious already from the first round a week ago. The election results will decide on how strong majority the opposition will have in the Senate.



The Civic Democrats (ODS) won the Czech Senate elections, gaining ten out of the 27 contested seats. The government ANO and Social Democrats (CSSD) gained one seat each, they will together occupy 20 seats in Senate, but lost the chance of regaining majority in the upper house.



In the new Senate, the strongest group will be the Mayors and Independents (STAN) and ODS, each of them will have the same 16 seats in the 81-seat Senate. The Christian Democrats (KDU-CSL) will have 15 seats. The ANO will have seven seats and the CSSD 13 seats. The Club for Liberal Democracy - Senator 21 will remain the smallest of all, with five seats. The Communists (KSCM) will not be represented in the Senate for the first time since the upper house establishment in 1996.



The turnout of the second round was 16.48 percent, the second lowest in the history of Senate election second rounds.



The new Senate will meet for its constituent session in mid-November.

