Chinese premier calls on China, Tajikistan to further step up cooperation

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (L) meets with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, on Oct. 13, 2018. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Saturday called on China and Tajikistan to tap cooperation potential and explore new forms of cooperation so as to better achieve win-win cooperation.Li's remarks came as he met with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon here in the Tajik capital.The traditional friendship between China and Tajikistan is deep, said the premier, adding that the two countries have enjoyed high-level political mutual trust, always respected and supported each other and achieved fruitful results from pragmatic cooperation. The development prospects of bilateral relations and their cooperation are broad."China is willing to continue to work with Tajikistan to lift their comprehensive strategic partnership to a new level," said Li.Noting that China and Tajikistan are highly complementary in economy, Li called for joint efforts to further cooperation to better achieve win-win results in cooperation.China supports capable Chinese enterprises in investing and starting business in Tajikistan and hopes that Tajikistan create more favorable business environment, facilitate customs clearance and improve transportation, Li said, adding that China welcomes high-quality agricultural produce of Tajikistan into Chinese market.China stands ready to work with Tajikistan and other countries in the region to intensify security and anti-terror cooperation so as to safeguard regional peace and stability, he said.Rahmon said Li's visit greatly boosted Tajikistan-China ties and cooperation. Tajikistan attaches great importance to the relations with China and will firmly cooperate with China in various fields, so as to deepen the two countries' comprehensive strategic partnership.Tajikistan appreciates China's support and assistance to its economic and social development and is willing to enhance cooperation with China in areas of transportation, agriculture, energy and infrastructure construction, expand people-to-people exchanges, strengthen communication and coordination in regional affairs as well as anti-terror and law enforcement cooperation, said Rahmon.Li arrived in the central Asian country on Thursday for an annual meeting of heads of government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states and an official visit.This is his first visit to Tajikistan. After Tajikistan, he will head for the Netherlands to continue his Eurasian trip which will also bring him to Belgium.