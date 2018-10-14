China allocates disaster-relief resources to landslide-affected area

China's Ministry of Emergency Management dispatched more aid resources on Saturday to border area between Sichuan Province and Tibet Autonomous Region in southwest China, where a landslide struck.



Some 7,000 tents, 30,000 cotton-padded coats, 50,000 quilts and 5,000 folding beds are sent to the landslide-affected area to help local residents to fare.



The ministry warned earlier Saturday that the possibility of another landslide is growing, after a 300-meter-long crack was spotted on the surface of the mountain where the previous landslide had occurred, increasing the risk of the river being cut off again.



Water from the upper stream had burst through the blockade, causing the water level in the barrier lake to significantly drop and signaling eased pressure in lower reaches.



More than 21,000 people had been relocated by 2 p.m. Friday, with no reports of any casualties.

