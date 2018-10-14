Funny pumpkin exhibition held in Slovenia

Colorful pumpkins are displayed during a funny pumpkin exhibition at a botanic park some 20 km away from Ljubljana, Slovenia, Oct. 13, 2018. A funny pumpkin exhibition was held there recently to celebrate the pumpkin harvest season. (Xinhua/Matic Stojs)

Colorful pumpkins are displayed during a funny pumpkin exhibition at a botanic park some 20 km away from Ljubljana, Slovenia, Oct. 13, 2018. A funny pumpkin exhibition was held there recently to celebrate the pumpkin harvest season. (Xinhua/Matic Stojs)

Colorful pumpkins are displayed during a funny pumpkin exhibition at a botanic park some 20 km away from Ljubljana, Slovenia, Oct. 13, 2018. A funny pumpkin exhibition was held there recently to celebrate the pumpkin harvest season. (Xinhua/Matic Stojs)

Colorful pumpkins are displayed during a funny pumpkin exhibition at a botanic park some 20 km away from Ljubljana, Slovenia, Oct. 13, 2018. A funny pumpkin exhibition was held there recently to celebrate the pumpkin harvest season. (Xinhua/Matic Stojs)

A pumpkin is displayed during a funny pumpkin exhibition at a botanic park some 20 km away from Ljubljana, Slovenia, Oct. 13, 2018. A funny pumpkin exhibition was held there recently to celebrate the pumpkin harvest season. (Xinhua/Matic Stojs)

Colorful pumpkins are displayed during a funny pumpkin exhibition at a botanic park some 20 km away from Ljubljana, Slovenia, Oct. 13, 2018. A funny pumpkin exhibition was held there recently to celebrate the pumpkin harvest season. (Xinhua/Matic Stojs)