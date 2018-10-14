Campaign to publicize wildfire suppression launched to mark Int'l Day for Disaster Reduction

A forest firefighter introduces equipment for wildfire suppression to a child at Beijing West Mountain National Forest Park in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 13, 2018. Saturday marks the International Day for Disaster Reduction (IDDR). A campaign to publicize wildfire suppression is launched at the park. (Xinhua/Li Renzi)

Forest firefighters introduce equipment for wildfire suppression to the tourists at Beijing West Mountain National Forest Park in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 13, 2018. Saturday marks the International Day for Disaster Reduction (IDDR). A campaign to publicize wildfire suppression is launched at the park. (Xinhua/Li Renzi)

A man experiences an extinguisher under the guidance of a forest firefighter at Beijing West Mountain National Forest Park in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 13, 2018. Saturday marks the International Day for Disaster Reduction (IDDR). A campaign to publicize wildfire suppression is launched at the park. (Xinhua/Li Renzi)

A child experiences an all terrain vehicle at Beijing West Mountain National Forest Park in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 13, 2018. Saturday marks the International Day for Disaster Reduction (IDDR). A campaign to publicize wildfire suppression is launched at the park. (Xinhua/Li Renzi)