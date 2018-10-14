Public welfare activities launched in China's Chongqing to encourage people to protect water resources

Volunteers pick garbage by the Jialing River in Chongqing Municipality, southwest China, Oct. 13, 2018. Various public welfare activities are launched in Chongqing to call on more people to participate in the ecological protection of water resources. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

A father and his son pick garbage by the Jialing River in Chongqing Municipality, southwest China, Oct. 13, 2018. Various public welfare activities are launched in Chongqing to call on more people to participate in the ecological protection of water resources. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)