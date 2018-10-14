Nightlife thrives in Baghdad with improved security situation

A street vendor sells tea in Al-Mansour district, Baghdad, Iraq, Oct. 13, 2018. Nightlife has thrived in some districts of Baghdad with the significant improvement of security situation after Iraqi security forces fully defeated the extremist Islamic State militants across the country late in 2017. (Xinhua/Khalil Dawood)

Local residents go shopping in Al-Mansour district, Baghdad, Iraq, Oct. 13, 2018. Nightlife has thrived in some districts of Baghdad with the significant improvement of security situation after Iraqi security forces fully defeated the extremist Islamic State militants across the country late in 2017. (Xinhua/Khalil Dawood)

Street vendors sell food in Al-Mansour district, Baghdad, Iraq, Oct. 13, 2018. Nightlife has thrived in some districts of Baghdad with the significant improvement of security situation after Iraqi security forces fully defeated the extremist Islamic State militants across the country late in 2017. (Xinhua/Khalil Dawood)

Local residents go shopping in Al-Mansour district, Baghdad, Iraq, Oct. 13, 2018. Nightlife has thrived in some districts of Baghdad with the significant improvement of security situation after Iraqi security forces fully defeated the extremist Islamic State militants across the country late in 2017. (Xinhua/Khalil Dawood)