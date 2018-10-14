15th Gulf Coast Int'l Dragon Boat Regatta kicks off in Houston, Texas

Contestants paddle during a dragon boat race in Houston, Texas, the United States, Oct. 13, 2018. The 15th annual Gulf Coast International Dragon Boat Regatta kicked off on Saturday in Sugar Land in Southwest Houston, Texas, the United States, aiming to promote the tradition and share this aspect of Asian culture. (Xinhua/Sun Jiayi)

Xie Fei (3rd L), Chinese consul for cultural affairs in Houston, dots the eyes of a dragon with other guests during a dragon awakening ceremony in Houston, Texas, the United States, Oct. 13, 2018. The 15th annual Gulf Coast International Dragon Boat Regatta kicked off on Saturday in Sugar Land in Southwest Houston, Texas, the United States, aiming to promote the tradition and share this aspect of Asian culture. (Xinhua/Sun Jiayi)