Golden leaves draw tourists to northwestern county

Tourists visit a forest of desert poplar or populus euphratica in Huangqu Town, Dunhuang City, Northwest China's Gansu Province. During the autumn months, the town has drawn tourists eager to see the striking golden leaves of the trees against clear, blue skies. (Photo: China News Service/Li Xiaoling)

