Xinjiang embraces chili harvest season

Farmers reap chilies in a fiery red field in the Yanqi area of the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps (XPCC), a quasi-military, governmental organization in the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region. Yanqi, with its fertile soils and long sunshine hours, is a major production base for chilies. A main source of income for the region, the high-quality chilies sell well in provinces including Shandong, Shaanxi, Hebei and Shanxi. (Photo: China News Service/He Fei)

