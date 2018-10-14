Death toll rises to 10 after twin suicide attacks in Somalia

The death toll from the twin suicide bombing at a restaurant and a hotel on Saturday in Somalia's southern town of Baidoa in Bay region has risen to 10, local officials said.



"At least 10 people were killed and more than 20 others were injured in the attacks. Most of the dead people were civilians," said Ugas Hassan Abdi, South West State's minister of information.



The victims, mostly young people, were having tea when a suicide bomber blew himself up in the restaurant and after a few minutes, a similar attack struck Bilan Hotel in the center of the town.



"I saw several bodies lying on the ground as gunfire raged at the scene," Abdifitah Muhidin, a witness, told Xinhua.



The militant group al-Shabab has claimed responsibility for the attacks, saying its fighters killed more than 20 people.



The latest attacks came as the Somali government is planning to hold nationwide memorial events to mark the first anniversary of the deadliest bombing that devastated the Somali capital Mogadishu and killed more than 500 people on Oct. 14, 2017.

