Purple glutinous rice harvested in Dali Village, S China's Guangxi

Farmers of the Miao ethnic group attend a crop reaping contest during a purple glutinous rice cultural festival in Dali Village of Liangzhai Township in Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 12, 2018. Currently, there are about 1,000 mu (67 hectares) of purple glutinous rice fields in Dali Village with a crop yield of 200 kilograms per mu. A production mode that incorporates cooperatives, planting bases and individual farmers has helped the locals out of poverty. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

