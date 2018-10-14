Fishery base staffs busy with work in fishing season for freshwater shrimps in China's Zhejiang

A worker shows netted freshwater shrimps at Fengshengwan fishery base in Balidian Township of Wuxing District, Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 12, 2018. Staffs of the Fengshengwan fishery base are busy with their work in the fishing season for freshwater shrimps. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

In this aerial photo taken on Oct. 12, 2018, workers collect netted freshwater shrimps at Fengshengwan fishery base in Balidian Township of Wuxing District, Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. Staffs of the Fengshengwan fishery base are busy with their work in the fishing season for freshwater shrimps. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

A worker shows netted freshwater shrimps at Fengshengwan fishery base in Balidian Township of Wuxing District, Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 12, 2018. Staffs of the Fengshengwan fishery base are busy with their work in the fishing season for freshwater shrimps. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

In this aerial photo taken on Oct. 12, 2018, workers catch freshwater shrimps with a fishing net at Fengshengwan fishery base in Balidian Township of Wuxing District, Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. Staffs of the Fengshengwan fishery base are busy with their work in the fishing season for freshwater shrimps. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

A worker collects netted freshwater shrimps at Fengshengwan fishery base in Balidian Township of Wuxing District, Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 12, 2018. Staffs of the Fengshengwan fishery base are busy with their work in the fishing season for freshwater shrimps. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)