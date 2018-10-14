German vintage cars take part in parade in Guangzhou, S China's Guangdong

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/10/14 12:05:57

A German driver of a vintage car gestures in a parade in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 13, 2018. A team composed of 20 vintage cars arrived in Guangzhou on Oct. 12 from Hamburg, Germany, after a 55-day journey. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)



 

Posted in: CHINA
