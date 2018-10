Chinese mountain cat with its kittens in China's Qinghai

Photo taken on Sept. 19, 2018 by an infrared camera shows a Chinese mountain cat with its two kittens in Sanjiangyuan area, northwest China's Qinghai Province. The Chinese mountain cat is a wild felid endemic to China that is under second-class national protection. (Xinhua)

Photo taken on Sept. 19, 2018 by an infrared camera shows a Chinese mountain cat with its two kittens in Sanjiangyuan area, northwest China's Qinghai Province. The Chinese mountain cat is a wild felid endemic to China that is under second-class national protection. (Xinhua)

Photo taken on Sept. 19, 2018 by an infrared camera shows a Chinese mountain cat with its two kittens in Sanjiangyuan area, northwest China's Qinghai Province. The Chinese mountain cat is a wild felid endemic to China that is under second-class national protection. (Xinhua)

Photo taken on Sept. 19, 2018 by an infrared camera shows a Chinese mountain cat with its kitten in Sanjiangyuan area, northwest China's Qinghai Province. The Chinese mountain cat is a wild felid endemic to China that is under second-class national protection. (Xinhua)

Photo taken on Sept. 19, 2018 by an infrared camera shows a Chinese mountain cat with its kitten in Sanjiangyuan area, northwest China's Qinghai Province. The Chinese mountain cat is a wild felid endemic to China that is under second-class national protection. (Xinhua)