Eco-friendly farming system promoted in Jing'an County, E China's Jiangxi

Combined photo shows farmer Chen Zhiming holds ducklings on July 17, 2018 (upper) and grown ducks on Oct. 13, 2018 at a rice field in Gaohu Town of Jing'an County, east China's Jiangxi Province. A mode of rice farming that uses ducks to eat insects and weeds in the field has been promoted in Jing'an County this year. It is an eco-friendly farming system which avoids using pesticide and fertilizer on rice while raising ducks in a natural way. (Xinhua/Xu Zhongting)

Farmer Li Chunxiang shows newly-harvested rice at a rice field in Gaohu Town of Jing'an County, east China's Jiangxi Province, Oct. 13, 2018.

Farmers drive a reaper to harvest rice at a rice field in Gaohu Town of Jing'an County, east China's Jiangxi Province, Oct. 13, 2018.

Aerial photo shows farmers harvesting rice at a rice field in Gaohu Town of Jing'an County, east China's Jiangxi Province, Oct. 12, 2018.

Combined photo shows ducks foraging in rice fields on July 17, 2018 (upper) and a farmer shows ripe rice in Gaohu Town of Jing'an County, east China's Jiangxi Province, Oct. 13, 2018.

Farmer Chen Zhiming shows ducks he fed at a rice field in Gaohu Town of Jing'an County, east China's Jiangxi Province, Oct. 13, 2018.

Farmers harvest rice at a rice field in Gaohu Town of Jing'an County, east China's Jiangxi Province, Oct. 13, 2018.

Farmers drive a reaper to harvest rice at a rice field in Gaohu Town of Jing'an County, east China's Jiangxi Province, Oct. 13, 2018.