China, Malaysia, Thailand to hold joint military drill

Chinese, Malaysian and Thai armed forces have scheduled a joint drill in Malaysia later this month, according to the Chinese Ministry of National Defense
.
Code-named "Peace and Friendship 2018," the drill will last from Oct. 20 to 29 in two states of Malaysia and offshore areas, said a ministry statement.
A total of 692 members of the Chinese People's Liberation Army will participate in the drill, as well as three naval vessels, two shipboard helicopters, three Il-76 airlifters and four vehicles from the Chinese side.
"The exercise aims to further demonstrate the common will of the armed forces of the three countries in maintaining peace and stability in the South China Sea region, strengthen practical exchanges and cooperation, and enhance their ability to jointly respond to various security threats," the statement said. "It does not target any country."