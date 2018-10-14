10 killed in SUV-truck collision in central India

At least 10 people were killed in a collision between a sports utility vehicle (SUV) and a truck in India's Chhattisgarh state on Sunday, police said.



The accident occurred in Rajnandgaon district, 70 km from central state capital Raipur.



"The SUV carrying the victims crashed into the truck coming from opposite direction while its driver was overtaking another vehicle on Rajnandgaon-Durg road," a police official said.



While nine people died on the spot, another succumbed to his injuries on the way to hospital, he added.



The victims were returning from a pilgrimage when the accident occurred, the official said. "Most of the victims were from the same family," he added.



A probe has been ordered into the incident, the official said. "Efforts are on to nab the truck driver who fled the spot after the accident," he added.



India has the highest number of road fatalities in the world. Road accidents occur mostly due to poor driving or badly maintained roads and vehicles.

