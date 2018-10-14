Chinese soccer fans vent their anger after China-India match ends in scoreless draw

A scoreless draw on Saturday between the national men's soccer teams of China and India has angered Chinese soccer fans online.



Although the Chinese team had been more aggressive for most of the match, which took place in Suzhou, East China's Jiangsu Province, they failed to score from multiple attempts.



Chinese soccer fans expected much from their team on Saturday, and hailed it as a "planet derby" between the two currently most populous countries in the world.



Most of the Chinese fans felt it would be a sure win at home, before again being let down.



Many relied on statistics: FIFA ranks the Chinese men's national team 79th and India 97th. The match in Suzhou was the first between the two Asian giants' senior sides in 21 years, and India has not beaten China in its last 17 attempts.



"It is absolutely disappointing to think that these are the best 30 players from a population base of three billion," China Central Television (CCTV) soccer commentator He Wei wrote right after the game on his Sina Weibo.



"The weak opponent has made the Chinese soccer team look worse. Way to go, India," wrote a disappointed Chinese fan on Weibo.



Some fans also accused the Chinese players and their manager, Italian legend Marcello Lippi, of being overly paid for such a poor performance.



The draw came hours before Gibraltar, whose population is less than 35,000, collected its first victory since joining the Union of European Football Associations in 2013, defeating Armenia in an international friendly. Some suggested that a win would have come much earlier had the tiny British overseas territory chose to play against China's national team.



China's national team has not scored a goal since beating Thailand 2-0 in June.

