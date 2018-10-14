15 dead in traffic accident in western Turkey

At least 15 people were killed on Sunday when a truck carrying illegal immigrants overturned in western Turkey, state-run Anadolu Agency reported.



The truck skidded off the road and plunged into a ditch in Izmir Province, Anadolu said.



Many ambulances were dispatched to the scene, the agency said, without giving details about the number of wounded people and the cause of the accident.



It is not immediately clear where the illegal immigrants were heading.

