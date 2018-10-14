China’s September soybean imports fall, but ahead of expectations

China's soybean imports fell slightly in September from a year earlier but were ahead of market expectations, boosted by large volumes from Brazil as buyers tried to shore up stocks, customs data showed.



Soybean imports are being closely watched after China in July imposed a 25 percent tariff on US products that is worth $34 billion, including soybeans, in response to US penalties on Chinese goods worth the same amount.



China, the world's top soybean buyer, brought in 8.01 million tons of the oilseed in September, down from 9.15 million tons in August and below last year's 8.11 million tons, according to Reuters calculations.



However, the arrivals were higher than market expectations of over 7 million tons, according to Monica Tu, analyst at Shanghai JC Intelligence Co.



A surge in purchasing from Brazil had caused backlogs at ports, delaying some arrivals in August.



Those cargoes cleared customs the following month, which boosted September numbers, she said.



Chinese buyers have been scooping up Brazilian beans on worries of tight supplies of the oilseed in the fourth quarter when cargoes from the US usually dominate the market.



The buying spree has pushed up prices of beans from the South American country, the world's top exporter, even above the cost of US shipments including the hefty tariffs.



Most Chinese buyers, however, still chose to stay away from US cargoes because of the risk of further curbs on US soybeans.



The customs data showed imports for the first nine months at 70.01 million tons, down from 71.45 million tons for the same period last year.





