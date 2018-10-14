Chinese stocks rebounded following steep declines

Chinese stocks rebounded after steep declines on Thursday, closing higher on Friday with blue-chip stocks leading the rally, and experts expected that government incentives might bring more confidence to the stock market.



The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.91 percent to close at 1,428.03 points. The Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.45 percent higher to end at 7,558.28 points.



Blue-chip stocks led the gains. The SSE 50 Index, which tracks 50 stocks on the Shanghai Stock Exchange with large market capitalization and high liquidity, jumped by 2.24 percent.



Combined turnover on the two bourses stood at 308.9 billion yuan ($44.7 billion).



China's A-share market plummeted on Thursday along with other major Asian indices in a spillover of US stocks that tumbled amid fears for rising interest rates and a sell-off in tech shares.



Wall Street losses would inevitably affect stock markets worldwide, including the A-share market, but as valuation for Chinese shares is already low, there is little room for it to dip further, according to Yang Delong, chief economist of First Seafront Fund.



China's securities regulator on Friday also published rules for the long-awaited cross-border stock connect scheme between Shanghai and London as deregulation is stepped up, with no sign that an escalating trade war with the US will slow the pace.



Shenzhen in South China's Guangdong Province also plans to use tens of billions of yuan to provide liquidity support to listed firms and ease pressure of forced liquidations amid a downturn, the Shanghai Securities News reported on Saturday.



Experts predicted that these measures may bring more confidence to the A-share market.



The liquor industry was among the biggest winners on Friday, with the share price of Kweichow Moutai, the country's leading liquor maker, up 3.57 percent.



The financial sector also saw strong performance, with Pingan Bank rising 4.46 percent to end at 10.3 yuan.



Agencies - Global Times





