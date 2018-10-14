Traditional Chinese dragon boating event held in Houston

The 15th annual Gulf Coast International Dragon Boat Regatta kicked off on Saturday in Sugar Land, Texas, with the aim of promoting the Chinese tradition.



Dragon boat paddlers and enthusiasts from all over the world attended, with 12 teams participating in the event this year. Sugar Land Council Member Amy Mitchell said that the event celebrated the heritage and hard work of Chinese people.



"The purpose of it, in part, is to let people learn about it, understand it better," Mitchell said. "I think anytime we do things that share our cultures, it gives us a better understanding of different cultures. It improves our relations."



Xie Fei, Chinese consul for cultural affairs in Houston, noted that the traditional Chinese sport has now spread to countries and regions all over the world.



"We are excited to see that Chinese culture can spread and be accepted by local people," Xie said. "This is also a great example of promoting cultural exchanges between China and the US. We hope that the dragon boat festival can continue to be held and contribute to mutual understanding and friendship between Chinese and American people."



"I hope more people could come and join it. A lot of people usually don't spend much time exercising after work and group activities like this can force you to exercise," said Yu Meixiang, the vice president of Peking University Alumni Association of Houston, emphasizing the sport's health benefits.



More than 5,000 visitors are estimated to have attended the event, according to the Asian Chamber of Commerce in Houston.



The Gulf Coast International Dragon Boat Regatta is organized by the Texas Dragon Boat Association, a non-profit organization aimed at promoting the tradition.





