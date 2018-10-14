Sohu TV CEO vows to fight against online piracy of self-produced content





Promotional material for Hibiscus Flower Photo: IC

Zhang Chaoyang, CEO of Sohu TV, took shots at various online storage sites for hosting pirated versions of the company's self-produced content on Thursday."No one will be willing to produce good content if that content can be stolen at no cost," said Zhang at a premiere event for Sohu TV's new drama Hibiscus Flower.The adaptation of the popular online literature novel is set during the Republic of China era (1912-49) and focuses on two friends who become enemies after one of them becomes a warlord.Zhang emphasized that producing high-quality drama works is no easy task in terms of time and money invested, noting that Sohu TV produced content such as Back in Time and I'm a Pet at Dali Temple have suffered from the rise in online piracy."The war against piracy will be eternal, and we will fight until the very end," he added.On Tuesday, Sohu TV had issued a statement stating that it has brought a lawsuit against Baidu Storage concerning pirated material.