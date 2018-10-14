Learning Chinese

Chat attack

insult China



辱华



(rǔhuá)

A: I saw a South Korean TV program recently that openly insulted China by having actors wear Qing Dynasty clothing and say insulting things in Chinese. It was really too much.



最近看到一个韩国节目,里面竟然公开辱华,让演员穿上清朝服装用中文说侮辱性的词,真是太过分了。



(zuìjìn kàndào yíɡè hánɡuó jiémù, lǐmiàn jìnɡrán ɡōnɡkāi rǔhuá, rànɡ yǎnyuán chuānshànɡ qīnɡcháo fúzhuānɡ yònɡ zhōnɡwén shuō wǔrǔ xìnɡ de cí, zhēnshì tài ɡuòfèn le.)

B: I saw it too. The map of China they showed was also incomplete. It didn't label Hong Kong and Taiwan.



我也看到了,而且节目里的中国地图也不完整,台湾香港都没标出来。



(wǒ yě kàndào le, érqiě jiémù lǐ de zhōnɡɡuó dìtú yě bù wánzhěnɡ, táiwān xiānɡɡǎnɡ dōu méi biāo chūlái.)

A: I don't understand why these programs often have problems with China.



真不明白这些节目为什么总和中国过不去。



(zhēn bù mínɡbái zhèxiē jiémù wèi shénme zǒnɡ hé zhōnɡɡuó ɡuò búqù.)

B: Relations between countries are really complicated.



国家之间的关系太复杂了。



(ɡuójiā zhījiān de ɡuānxì tài fùzá le.)

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT