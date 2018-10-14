US Consulate General in Shanghai serves up nutritious, athlete-friendly food

Main course of the luncheon Photo: Courtesy of the US Consulate General in Shanghai

The US Consulate General in Shanghai hosted a luncheon at the Masters Club of the Rolex Shanghai Masters on October 10, presenting dishes that tennis athletes eat.At this luncheon, Mike Bryan met with the US Consul General Sean Stein, presenting an autographed tennis hat as a gift. Bryan, an American professional tennis player, won a record 18th Grand Slam doubles title in the 2018 US Open Tennis Champions in September, teaming up with Jack Sock, according to a news release on usopen.org.

US Consul General in Shanghai Sean Stein (right) receives an autographed tennis hat from American professional tennis player Mike Bryan at the event. Photo: Courtesy of the US Consulate General in Shanghai

Chefs prepare appetizers for guests at the event. Photo: Courtesy of the US Consulate General in Shanghai

Another American athlete, 23-year-old Mackenzie McDonald, also met with Stein. "If I weren't playing on tour, I would be finishing my studies at UCLA [University of California, Los Angeles]," McDonald joked.Tennis players in Shanghai enjoyed food products supplied by the Agricultural Trade Office of the US Consulate General in Shanghai, which cooperated with American suppliers. In addition to serving up nutritious, athlete-friendly salads, pastas and rotisserie items, the restaurant's cooked-to-order menu included cheese sausages, lobster, salmon and steak.Noticeably, "US Beef Tomahawk in Black Pepper Coffee Crust" enjoyed the greatest popularity among the tennis players, according to Masters Club. Meanwhile, "Alaska Wild Caught Sockeye Salmon" and "Linguini with Baby Spinach, Asparagus and Lemongrass Air" were also well liked at the luncheon."We want to make players feel at home here," an employee of the Rolex Shanghai Masters told the Global Times, explaining that they paid great attention to the quality of ingredients to make sure every player was served safe, health and delicious food.The Masters Club opens for only eight days per year. It is located in the heart of the Qizhong Stadium, just steps away from Center Court. Additionally, it only serves an elite clientele made up of the planet's top tennis players along with a few lucky guests.The curtain has now fallen on the 2018 Rolex Shanghai Masters on Sunday, which was held from October 6 at the Qizhong Tennis Center of Minhang district.For one week every year, thousands of people come together to attend the Rolex Shanghai Masters, one of Asia's greatest men's tennis tournaments. It is also the only such tournament to be staged outside North America and Europe.This year marked its 10th anniversary in Shanghai.This story was written by Gu Zhiran.

US beef served at the luncheon Photo: Courtesy of the US Consulate General in Shanghai

Pork sausages served at the luncheon Photo: Courtesy of the US Consulate General in Shanghai