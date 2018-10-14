82 people punished for fabricating and spreading political rumors in Xinjiang

The rumors have been circulating on messaging application such as WeChat and Weibo, and other forums over the past few days before being reported by netizens.



The Public Security Department of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region imposed administrative penalties on five people involved in five cases. Four are ethnic-Han Chinese and one is ethnic-Dongxiang minority member. Another 77 people involved in making up and repeatedly spreading the rumors in WeChat groups were given administrative detention ranging from 5 to 15 days.



Upon investigation, relevant personnel involved in the case fabricated and disseminated political rumors in words and pictures via the internet, violating relevant laws and regulations, ts.cn reported.



Police warn that cyberspace is not outside the law. The authorities will crack down on those who use the internet to promote, store and disseminate words, pictures and videos related to violence, terrorism, ethnic division and religious extremism. Web users who teach skills of manufacturing explosive devices, guns or control devices, or spread rumors, false information, insults, threats or fabricated facts and smear others with words will all be investigated according to the law.



The public security organ suggested that anyone holding such words, pictures and audio and video should immediately delete them or submit them to local public security organs. They called on netizens to abide by relevant laws and regulations, to behave in a civil way on the internet, and jointly maintain a healthy and orderly internet environment.



The departments encourage netizens to actively report online illegal information, saying they would reward those who report and perform meritorious deeds in a timely manner.



