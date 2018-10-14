Snake drops through bank ceiling

Employees at a South China bank had a scare on Friday morning after a giant snake dropped from the ceiling as they held a meeting, Chengdu Business Daily reported.



Video shows the meter-long falling python nearly hit a woman at the bank branch on Nanning's Zhongshan Road in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.



Staff from the city's wildlife conservation center was called soon after the drop-in guest and collected the serpent, which they said weighed around eight kilograms.



No one was hurt during the incident.



This is the second time wildlife workers were called to the location to collect a python in about a year, the paper reported.



The snake's sudden visit compounded interest on social media.



"Perhaps it wanted to make a deposit," wrote Sina Weibo user "dearest-Qingmang."



Chengdu Business Daily

