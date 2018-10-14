China’s firefighters hot for ‘Falling Stars’ challenge

Firefighters in China are heating things up on social media platforms as the latest group to take part in the Falling Stars internet challenge.



Hashtagged "fallingstars," the Instagram craze involves staging a fake fall, then nominating a friend. The trend first caught on worldwide among the wealthy, with many photos showing millionaires face-down in front of private jets and helicopters.



It has since lit up among firefighters on Sina Weibo, where photos of rescue crew members are seen sprawled out on the ground, appearing to have fallen out of everything from fire trucks to office chairs.



However, instead of showing off wealth, they've been showing off their firefighting equipment and service awards.



A photo posted Friday by a fire brigade in Shaanxi Province shows a man face-down in front of a chair, with his awards scattered around him.



"I slipped and dropped all my valuables," reads the post.



The posts have received more than 70,000 likes as of press time, with many praising the firefighters for their service.



"Those falls look quite costly, but honor is priceless," commented "woshi xuzi."



