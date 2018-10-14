Australia kangaroo attack leaves three hurt

Three members of an Australian family used a broom and a shovel to fight off a rare attack by a large kangaroo that left all of them injured, one seriously.



Linda Smith, 64, suffered a collapsed lung, broken ribs, cuts and other internal injuries, and underwent surgery in hospital on Sunday after the Saturday evening attack at her property in the Darling Downs region of Queensland state.



The wildlife carer and her husband Jim had been feeding 30 kangaroos and wallabies at their property every night amid a severe drought that has depleted their food sources.



One of the large males turned on her husband as he fed it, she told Queensland Ambulance Service.



Smith, who said she has been a wildlife carer for 15 years, added that she did not want the marsupial to be hunted down and killed.



AFP

