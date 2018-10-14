Area without phone service in cell tower dispute

An area in Chengdu, Southwest China's Sichuan Province is struggling with weak mobile phone reception in an ongoing dispute between telecoms and residents over a cell signal booster built on an apartment complex roof, where concerned residents are calling it a health hazard.



The tower sparked complaints from a group of residents earlier this month after the property agreed to have the booster erected on an apartment building roof without consulting them.



China Mobile employees said they installed the booster to address years of complaints over weak signals in the area.



However, residents living around the installation called for its removal, citing fears the potential dangers of radiation.



So far, four major mobile providers have stopped service to the equipment until Saturday as a result of the dispute, a circulated statement read.



For now, residents will most likely be unable to make calls or use mobile internet, as well as access to 110 emergency services, it read.



The dispute is ongoing. According to a survey of residents by property management as of Thursday, more than 50 residents support the removal of the equipment, while only three opposed.



Chengdu Business Daily

