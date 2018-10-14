Happy birthday:



You are very close to reaching your goals, all you need now is to ready yourself for one final push. Stay on your current track and a raise or promotion is certain to be in your future. Education will not only help advance your career, but will also improve your personal life. Your lucky numbers: 2, 5, 7, 12, 13.



Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



Fortune will favor the bold today. Be proactive about finding challenges and success will surely come your way. Your social luck is looking up as well. This will be a good time to get out and meet new people, so why not head out with your friends for a night on the town? ✭✭✭✭



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



This is not a good day for taking risks or being sloppy. Approach things with care today or trouble is sure to follow. Focusing your energies on artistic activities will be the safest bet. ✭✭✭



Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



Time will be on your side today so feel free to tackle tasks slowly and surely. If you try to rush things through, you are sure to end up overlooking something of vital importance. ✭✭✭



Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



The universe will smile down upon you today. This is the perfect time to push plans forward and to take risks that you would otherwise avoid. Do not forget to include others in on your plans. ✭✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



Fun and adventure can be yours today if you take a break from your normal routine. Don't hesitate to take some risks as the consequences will be minor if things don't work out. ✭✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



Financial concerns should take precedence today. This is a good time to review your accounts and budget with your family. ✭✭✭



Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



The beginning of the work week may prove extremely hectic. Although you may still have a full agenda at the end of the day, resist the urge to keep working. Taking a break will end up making you more productive throughout the week. ✭✭✭

Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



All signs point toward trouble. It would be wise to lay low for the next few days by avoiding situations where you have to take risks. Don't worry too much about heading out. Your social life will survive you staying at home for a while. ✭✭✭

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



Do not allow others to push you around at work. You have enough responsibilities of your own, you don't need to start taking on those of others. Romance is looking up. Tonight will be an excellent time to head out with that special someone. ✭✭✭

Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



You may hear some upsetting news today. No matter what, do not panic. Your friends and family will be there to support you. All you need to do is approach things calmly and you will see things through. ✭✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



Creativity is the name of the game today. Do not hesitate to experiment, even if it means increasing your chances of things not working out. Green will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



A new day means a chance for a brand new start. No matter what has happened in the past, it's never too late to wipe the slate clean and start over again. ✭✭✭✭