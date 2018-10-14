‘Taking care of’ debt issues of Belt and Road projects: Chinese Vice Finance Minister

China's Vice Finance Minister Zou Jiayi on Saturday acknowledged debt issues with some of the Belt and Road
(B&R) projects, saying the government will strengthen macro-supervision on the debt sustainability aspect of its overseas investments.
China has been pushing the B&R initiative forward since 2013, aiming to expand trade corridors along a modern-day Silk Road
linking Asia, Europe and Africa and to build roads, railways and ports.
"The debt sustainability issue of B&R (projects) is a complicated issue, but we will take care of it," Zou told a panel on the sidelines of annual IMF and World Bank meetings in the Indonesian island of Bali.
The senior finance official said China could optimize and diversify its B&R debt financing with more foreign direct investment, public-private partnerships, and equity investment, as opposed to commercial loans that could be more expensive.
But the initiative has been met with skepticism as some countries, such as Sri Lanka, became saddled with debt that they had some difficulty in repaying.
One of the top recipients of China's largesse, Malaysia, has recently stopped work on a $20 billion rail link between its east and west coasts, a rare setback for the B&R initiative.
Zou said the Chinese government fully respects Malaysia's decision-making and judgment, stressing that the projects were inked on a commercial basis, and countries are free to vet and evaluate the terms of the projects.
"Malaysia adequately communicated with the Chinese side on the issue. We respect Malaysia's decision based on their debt sustainability analysis," she said.