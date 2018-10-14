NEV sales surge

China's sales and production of new energy vehicles (NEVs) have continued to experience fast growth thanks to government support in the sector, industry data shows.



NEV sales went up 81.05 percent year on year to 721,500 units in the first nine months of this year, while production rose 73.05 percent to 734,600 units, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.



Stellar performance was in sharp contrast to a slowdown in the broader automobile industry that is being weighed down by business transformation, industrial capacity cuts and growing environment awareness.