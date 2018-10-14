China’s top stock regulator seeks to inject confidence in meeting with investors

The top official in charge of China's stock regulatory agency on Sunday sought to inject confidence into the market, hinting that a rebound in Chinese stocks could come soon during a meeting with investors, according to media reports.



Liu Shiyu, chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), convened a meeting with investors to solicit their opinions on the capital market and vowed to consider implementing certain suggestions in future policymaking, according to the Securities Times newspaper.



"The spring is no longer far away," the CSRC chief told investors at the meeting, the paper reported, in a clear attempt to inject confidence into the market ahead of another trading week.



The confidence-boosting comments from Liu followed a turbulent week in Chinese stocks following a global stock rout last week.



Although they edged up higher at the market close on Friday, Chinese stocks fell sharply last week, with the Shanghai Composite Index falling as much as 5.8 percent and the Shenzhen Composite Index dropping 8.02 percent.





