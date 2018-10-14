Shenzhen development sparks debate on housing-sale system

Shenzhen-based real estate developer Shenzhen Longhuajinmaofu, which is offering completed apartments for sale, isn't doing something unprecedented - as some media reports have claimed - and a real estate expert said reforms of the home-selling system should not be too radical.



Zhang Dawei, a real estate expert at Centaline, said the arrangement is not the first of its kind in China, although it is the first in Shenzhen, zjol.com.cn reported on Sunday.



Zhang said that other cities, including Nanjing, capital of East China's Jiangsu Province and Changsha, capital of Central China's Hunan Province, have run pilot projects involving completed apartments.



Shanghai tried out a housing pre-sale system in 2014 under which units on a certain site in Huangpu district were only to be sold as completed apartments, the zjol.com.cn report noted.



An employee at the sales office of Longhuajinmaofu told the Global Times on Sunday that the project is still under construction and has not started public sales.



Public attention to the project came shortly after the Guangdong Real Estate Association's discussions about the shortcomings of the house pre-sale system, including abandoned buildings, illegal sales, unfair deals and other problems, according to a Securities Times report on Sunday.



The newspaper said the association urged that the pre-sale system for commercial houses should be "gradually abolished" to make way for sales of completed apartments.



In China, most housing projects are still offered on a pre-sale basis, which means buyers pay before the units are completed or even before construction has started.



The Securities Times cited Zhang as saying that abandoning the pre-sale system would cause a plunge in supply and disturb the market, so the reform scenario should not be a "one-size-fits-all" move.





