Experts criticize US senators’ call for Canada to block Huawei in 5G

Some US politicians have gone too far by openly suggesting Canada should not use Chinese telecommunication giant Huawei Technologies as a contractor for its fifth-generation (5G) network, a Chinese analyst said on Sunday.



The comments came after two leading US lawmakers - Senators Mark Warner and Marco Rubio - urged Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday to consider blocking Huawei from building the country's 5G telecommunications networks.



The reason stated by the two US senators was that Huawei's presence would pose potential dangers for US networks.



Huawei could not be reached for comment as of press time.



Xin Qiang, an expert on American studies at Shanghai-based Fudan University, told the Global Times on Sunday that the US side could hardly accept China's rise in the field of technology.



"Furthermore, the US believes China will use advanced technologies to engage in surveillance programs like it has done in the world, so it tries every means to suppress China's technology rise," Xin said.



Xin also said that US politicians always criticize and even threaten US allies should the latter take a different approach.



The Australian government in August banned Huawei from supplying equipment for a 5G mobile network, imposing the strictest ban in any Western country - aside from the US - in excluding Chinese telecom companies from its markets.



"This is an extremely disappointing result for consumers," Huawei Australia responded back then.



Huawei, the world's largest maker of telecommunications network gear, participates in the construction of communication networks in more than 100 markets worldwide and is leading in 5G technology innovations.





