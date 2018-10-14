Making headlines

September CPI, PPI



The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) is scheduled to announce China's consumer price index (CPI) and producer price index (PPI) for September on Tuesday.



The CPI is estimated to have risen 2.5 percent year-on-year in September, slightly higher than the previous month, Xinhua News Agency reported on October 1, citing a report by the financial research center of the Bank of Communications.



The CPI rose 2.3 percent year-on-year in August, the NBS said.





Economic figures for Q3



The NBS is set to release China's third-quarter GDP figure on Friday, along with data on industrial output, retail sales and investment.



In the second quarter, GDP rose by 6.7 percent year-on-year, slightly lower than the 6.8 percent recorded in the previous quarter but representing the 12th straight quarter that GDP growth rate stayed within the range of 6.7 to 6.9 percent, according to the NBS data.





Urban housing prices



The NBS will release its monthly survey of home prices in 70 major cities for September on Saturday.



With continued tough policies, home prices in major Chinese cities largely remained stable in August, while those in smaller cities showed signs of faster growth.



New housing prices in 67 of the 70 major cities monitored by the government climbed in August, up from 65 in July, data from the NBS showed in September.



