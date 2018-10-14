CGN’s British cooperation

State-run China General Nuclear Power Corp (CGN), a leading developer of reactors in the country, said on Saturday a proposed project in Britain was not imperiled by new US rules blocking it from acquiring American technology.



CGN and China National Nuclear Corp (CNNC) are jointly promoting an advanced third-generation reactor known as the Hualong One to overseas clients.



CGN said in a statement on Saturday the project in England did not use US technology.





