Green investment in Nigeria

A leading Chinese green industry enterprise - Elion Resources Group - on Saturday signed an agreement Nigeria as part of its exploration of investment opportunities, particularly in desertification control, agriculture and development of new energy resources.



A delegation of the group led by Wang Wenbiao, its president, met and signed the deal with the government of Imo State in the country's southern region, with the two parties expressing their readiness to harness the potential of natural gas resources to increase domestic and industrial power supply.





