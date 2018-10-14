US can’t easily unseat Chinese manufacturers from position in global value chain

The US wants to include a provision to deter currency manipulation in future trade deals, Reuters reported over the weekend, citing US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. With "America First" as its guiding principle, the Trump administration's posture of using trade deals as a strategic tool to intervene in other countries' internal economic policies is becoming more visible.



Although US President Donald Trump is not a big supporter of multilateral free trade agreements (FTAs), Washington is trying to maximize US benefits by advancing bilateral FTAs. It's possible that the US might include provisions that go against China's interests in bilateral FTAs with its trade partners.



Washington is trying to slow China's integration into the global value chain amid the escalating bilateral trade friction. China's State-owned enterprises may be one of the first targets as the US rewrites the rules of global trade and economics with its partners. Some US scholars have said the rise of China's manufacturing sector has destroyed global employment opportunities, using these words to unite the US' partners to deal with China. But this is just a new variation of the "China threat" theory.



China must be prepared to take countermeasures. The best way for Beijing is not to identify each country's circle of friends and strike back against the US' partners, but to continue opening up its economy to further integrate itself into the global value chain.



US moves are pressuring China to respond by accelerating its efforts to foster a high-standard global free trade network. China needs to negotiate or upgrade its FTAs with manufacturing powerhouses like Japan and South Korea, which could help China expand its industry chains and ensure its competitiveness in the global value chain.



As China climbs up the value chain, labor-intensive manufacturing industries are moving out. For countries and regions along the routes of the Belt and Road initiative, this is a good opportunity to enhance industrial chain cooperation with China and advance free trade.



If the US tries to restrain the rise of China's manufacturing sector by rewriting the rules of global trade through bilateral FTAs, its attempts will be in vain. China's status in the global value chain cannot be easily undermined.



The author is a reporter with the Global Times. bizopinion@globaltimes.com.cn